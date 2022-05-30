Reunited: Lakshya Sen joins Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen's training camp in Dubai

Fresh from his Thomas Cup victory, World No. 9 Lakshya Sen will be training with Axelsen and World Champion Loh Kean Yew, among others, as they prepare for the season ahead, as a hectic June awaits them with tournaments scattered across Asia.



It's back to business for young Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen as he has already flown over to Dubai to join World No. 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen for an eight-day training camp (29th May-5th June) at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

This is the second time that Lakshya Sen is training with Axelsen in Dubai - the previous occasion taking place in September last year. Ever since that training camp, a brilliant change had come about in Lakshya as he matured as a player, being more consistent with his performances and bringing medals more frequently.

In fact, it was only after this camp that Lakshya went on a giant-killing, history-making spree, winning bronze at the World Championships, bagging the India Open crown, claiming silver from both the German Open and the All England Championships and finally being a gold medallist from the Thomas Cup - the surge has been extraordinary. During the India Open in January, Lakshya had mentioned his desire to go train once more with Axelsen.



"I have only trained for a very short period with Viktor Axelsen, Loh Kean Yew..just for two weeks. It was a good sparring for me, different kind of training with good quality players...I got to play good matches, the one-on-one rallies and the playing sessions we were doing. Those two weeks really helped me to gain confidence and movement on the court, just before going for the tournaments," Sen had conveyed during a media interaction, back then.

Lakshya Sen will be participating in the Indonesia Masters next that starts on 7th June.

