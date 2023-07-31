India's Raksha Kandasamy wins silver at All England Junior Championships

India's Raksha Kandasamy won silver at the All England Junior Badminton Championships on Monday.

Kandasamy lost in the final to Canada's Jackie Dent.

Decided in a three-setter, Kandasamy took the lead, winning the opener 21-19. The Indian, deploying a strategy of cross-game, edged the Canadian shuttler with her solid defence and relentless retrieves.

Dent, however, showed her skills in the second, collecting winners with smashes and tight dribbles at the net to level the matter in the second 21-12.



She maintained the tempo in the third and smashed into Kandasamy's face to clinch the game 21-11 as the Indian struggled to find her rhythm.

Dent defeated Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, another Indian in the fray, in the semifinals in straight games 21-19, 21-17.