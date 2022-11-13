P.V. Sindhu withdraws from BWF World Tour finals

Star Indian shuttler and world number five P.V. Sindhu has pulled out of the upcoming BWF World Tour finals in China.

In a letter to the Badminton Association of India on Sunday, Sindhu said she was not yet fully recovered from the left ankle injury sustained during the Commonwealth Games 2022, according to The Hindu.

Sindhu sustained a stress fracture on her left ankle during her gold medal-winning run in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

P.V. Sindhu is a former champion, as she won the very first edition of the BWF World Tour Finals in 2018.

With P.V. Sindhu withdrawing from the World Tour finals now, H.S. Prannoy remains the only representative from India who has a spot in the year-ending event assured. Kidambi Srikanth is still fighting for a spot.

Doubles pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty drew curtains on their season after losing the quarter-finals of the Hylo Open 2022 and world number 6 Lakshya Sen pulled out of the Australian Open owing to a throat infection effectively ending his season.

Guangzhou, the host city of the World Tour Finals, is China's new epicentre for the Covid-19 virus, with new coronavirus cases surging this month in the global manufacturing hub.



