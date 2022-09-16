PV Sindhu withdraws from Denmark Open

Double Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the Denmark Open BWF Super 750 event slated for 18th to 23rd October, as of now.

Taking a break from badminton owing to a stress fracture she suffered during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, PV Sindhu also skipped the BWF World Championships in August that took place in Tokyo.

Sindhu, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games singles champion as well, was forced to take this decision and skip the World Championships as she had to take care of her injury and use the interim period to recover instead.

Sindhu has withdrawn from the Denmark Open pic.twitter.com/VfFcXxXXci — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) September 16, 2022

Away from training during this period, PV Sindhu has been busy with friends and family after her doctors suggested she take rest, following an MRI which showed that she has suffered a stress fracture on her left foot.



With September not having too many key tournaments on the BWF tour, things are anyway slow in the otherwise hectic badminton calendar, allowing for Sindhu to take the time off.

However, badminton action will return full-fledged from the end of September and the Denmar Open Super 750 in Odense will be the first-big tournament after the Japan Open 2022.



With PV Sindhu missing in action, the women's singles challenge from India will look bleak.

However, Sindhu's coach - Park Tae-sang is expected to return to India soon from his home in Korea and it is expected that Sindhu will get back to training soon and given that there is still some time before the October event, Sindhu might just play in Denmark, if all goes well.