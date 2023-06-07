Tearful PV Sindhu vows to comeback as best version after Singapore Open exit

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been blowing hot and cold in the 2023 season after returning from injury. While she has played a few finals and semi-finals, her consistency is worrying.

After an early exit in the first round of the Singapore Open, PV Sindhu vowed to find the best version of herself again after exiting Singapore Open 2023 today.

Sindhu's reign as the women’s singles champion ended following a hard-fought 18-21 21-19 21-17 loss to world No.1 Akane Yamaguchi.



During the post-match interview afterward, Sindhu, who is seeking match fitness after being sidelined by injury, broke down.



“Progress-wise, it’s been fine. But today was anybody’s game. Overall, I’m happy I’m back on the court after the injury because sometimes,” she said before pausing to wipe her tears to BWF Media.



After regaining composure, the first words uttered were of optimism.



“Sometimes it’s really hard to lose close matches but I’m going to come back stronger,” she promised. “It’s important I go back and learn from my mistakes. It’s an Olympic qualification year so I just want to get back to my best and stay injury free.”



Pusarla was forced to miss the rest of the season after picking up a hairline fracture on her left ankle at last year’s Commonwealth Games. The four-month break was her longest since 2015.

She returned to the Malaysia Open in January and after a few early defeats, finished Spain Masters runner-up in April and made the Malaysia Masters semifinals two weeks ago.



Sindhu believes that she is close to her top form. “Not too far, just need the rhythm back. So far so good," she said on her current form.



Her search for the right rhythm will continue at the year’s third Super 1000 next week, the Indonesia Open, where she starts her campaign against local favorite Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

