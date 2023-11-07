PV Sindhu is unlikely to return to court before February 2024

India's top shuttler PV Sindhu, ranked 11th in the women’s singles category in the BWF World Rankings, has now obtained for a protected ranking as she is unlikely to return to the competition before February 2024.

Sindhu, who had been in good form as she reached two successive semifinals at the Arctic Open and Denmark Open last month, suffered an unfortunate right knee injury at the French Open that forced her to withdraw mid-match against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in Round of 16.

Sindhu has recently come up with an update about her injury and said she is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Top players on the World Tour have the option to apply for a protected ranking in cases where they are unable to compete for extended periods due to injury or other circumstances. This process allows players to maintain their ranking status despite the inability to actively participate in tournaments.

P.V. Sindhu unfortunately seems to be out of competition for a prolonged period of time following her withdrawal due to knee pain in #FrenchOpen2023 The former World Champion is listed in todays #BWFRanking as having protected World Ranking this week. Earliest return is 7th feb. pic.twitter.com/FHdWrKs3II — Steen Pedersen, Badminton (@steenschleicher) November 7, 2023

In conversation with Revsportz Sindhu's father PV Ramanna said, “Sindhu has already taken two weeks rest. She was advised three weeks total rest, which ends on Novembe 16”.

Ramana said it is important for Sindhu to strengthen her knees.

“I can tell you right now it is just a strain and nothing serious. The plan is she is fully fit for the new season and ready for the Paris Olympics,” clarified Ramanna.

“The reason why we wanted a long break is because we wanted her to get her strength back. Right now, she is able to gently walk. We will start her on intense rehab which will include ‘aquaplane treatment’ as well,” he said.