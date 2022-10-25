PV Sindhu breaks into Top 5 world rankings for first time since 2019

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, on Monday, broke into the top 5 world rankings for the first time in over 3 years. The 27-year-old was ranked 5th in the world in the latest rankings released by BWF.

Sindhu's rise into the top 5 in the world comes despite her injury layoff since the Commonwealth Games in August earlier this year. The Double Olympic medallist jumped a spot from sixth to fifth in the latest rankings with 87,218 points.

PV Sindhu is back into the Top 5 of the BWF World Rankings ✨



Career-high rankings for Dhruv/Arjun (19), Treesa/Gayatri (27) and Ishaan/Tanisha (29) as well 🔥🔥#Badminton 🏸 pic.twitter.com/t5JgD1EU3z — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 25, 2022





The last time Sindhu was amongst the top 5 in the world was back in September 2019. She had since fallen as low as number 8 earlier this year, before making her way to the top five this month. This also includes the period where she was stagnant at number 7 for a long period of time as the BWF froze the world rankings due to the covid-19 pandemic.

PV Sindhu's best ever world ranking came in October 2018, when she rose to number 2 in the world.

Sindhu has been missing in action since she bagged her maiden Commonwealth Games gold earlier this year. She had picked up an ankle injury during the tournament and played through it to bag the title.

The double Olympic medallist returned to the court on Monday and has resumed her training. She is now expected to be in action at the World Tour Finals later this year.