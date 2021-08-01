PV Sindhu on 'cloud nine' after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu finally did it. She is now the first Indian shuttler to win two consecutive Olympic medals for India. The girl from Hyderabad has made her homeland proud of her superb performance as she defeated He Bingjiao of China in the bronze medal encounter by 21-13, 21-15.

Sindhu felt devasted after losing her semi-final match against Tai Tzu Ying as she worked hard for so many years to win the Olympic gold. Her dream to reach the ultimate glory was shattered, and she was in the dual mindset of whether to celebrate the bronze or the missed opportunity of a final. But she recollected her thoughts and emotions as she gave her best for the Olympic medal.

It's a proud moment for the country, for her family, her friends, and especially herself, as she will cherish this victory all her life. Sindhu mentioned in a statement, "I'm on cloud nine." She's literally overjoyed and is thankful to everyone who supported her throughout her journey, whether it be her family, sponsors, coach, and others.

The Indian champion shuttler had a special message for her fans as she said,



"A lot of Indian fans showed me their love and support and I'm very thankful to each and every one of them. Definitely lots of love and support and kisses."

Sindhu held her nerves during the game as she was determined not to let the excitement take over her focus on the game. Both Sindhu and Bingjiao had losses yesterday, and it was the final test for the ace shuttlers, but Sindhu got the better of World No. 9 as she says,

"It's not easy. It's a big thing. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading, I did not relax."

The now two-times Olympic medallist will be taking her shot at the third at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and she is all set to rock the world stage in the coming years.



