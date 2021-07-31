PV Sindhu vs He Bing-Jiao: Bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics A head-to-head analysis

Onto the bronze medal match! There is no time to dwell as Sindhu still has one last shot at coming home with a bronze medal. It might not be a Gold but is at least something to be proud of and not to forget, the joy of seeing an Indian finish on the podium.



This match will see World No 7 Sindhu take on World no 9 He Bing Jiao of China We shall take a look at their Head-to-Head Comparison and see how Sindhu will fare. As of today, both the badminton stars have faced each other a total of 15 times with the comparative overall score being 6-9 in favour of He Bing Jiao.The first time both of them ever faced each other was back in 2015 Yonex Sunrise Masters quarterfinal round. Sindhu was beaten in straight sets by a score of 23-21, 21-13.They met again at the Swiss Open next year and He Bing Jiao took the game again in straight sets 21-13, 21-15.

It's not meant to be a GOLD 🥇…



… But a BRONZE is still on for our champ. 🥉



Let's back her to get it! 🙌🏻



#PVSindhu | #Tokyo2020 | #Badminton pic.twitter.com/AkuRCVBxP2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 31, 2021

It was not to be a third time lucky for the Chinese badminton star as Sindhu managed to defeat her in the Round of 32 Celcom Malaysia Open in 2016 with a score of 21-16, 21-17.By this time Sindhu was already on a high and it was the same year she won a silver at the Rio Olympics. This proved a turning point in her overall competitiveness at the international level. She also saw a rise in her rank at this time.

Ever since 2016, it has been back and forth between the two with He Bing Jiao beating Sindhu at the Badminton Asia Open 2017, YONEX French Open 2018 and the YONEX Open India 2019. Sindhu has stepped up at important tournaments like the Korean Open semi-final 2017, HSBC World Tour Finals 2019. Mostly all their matches have been extremely tight with set scores averaging with a difference of 2-5 points.

It will be interesting to see who takes the honors here as their history cannot show too much of a difference between the two.



