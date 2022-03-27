CWG Begin In
Badminton

Swiss Open: PV Sindhu wins second BWF title in 2022

She overcomes Busanan Ongbamrungphan with an emphatic win just a year after she lost in the same final

PV Sindhu Badminton
PV Sindhu (Source: Prasar Bharati)

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2022-03-27T16:34:36+05:30

After a long battle including a year of waiting, PV SIndhu has won the Swiss Open 2022. She did exceptionally well in the final match against Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand and won 21-16, 21-8.

She also extended her dominance over her opponent by defeating her for the 16th time in her career.

PV Sindhu began the first Game on a slow note and her opponent was neck to neck with her throughout. THey reached point 14 after which Sindhu charged ahead and won Game 1 by a score of 21-16. Unfortunately for her opponent, she was just getting warmed up. In the second game, Sindhu raced to an 8-2 lead before continuing on after the break and reaching the match point at 20-4 in her favour.

Busanan came back and made it 20-8 in quick succession but it was too late for her as Sindhu wrapped up the proceedings quickly.

NO MORE UPDATES
PV Sindhu BWF World Tour Finals BWF World Championships 
