Badminton
PV Sindhu wins silver medal at Swiss Open 2021
PV Sindhu settled for silver at the Swiss Open 2021 after losing against Spanish virtuoso Carolina Marin in the final.
India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu settled for a silver medal in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 as she went down against World No. 1 Spaniard and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin 12-21, 5-21, in the final of the women's singles event on Sunday.
The World Champion shuttler who has faced a lot of criticism lately for lackluster performances in the last year had entered the semifinal stage of a BWF tournament after 19 months.
In her first semifinal after 13 tournaments, Sindhu had defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 22-20, 21-10.
The Swiss Open was the first tournament in the calendar year with which the Race to Tokyo restarted.
