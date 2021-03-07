PV Sindhu wins silver medal at Swiss Open 2021

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu settled for a silver medal in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 as she went down against World No. 1 Spaniard and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin 12-21, 5-21, in the final of the women's singles event on Sunday.



The World Champion shuttler who has faced a lot of criticism lately for lackluster performances in the last year had entered the semifinal stage of a BWF tournament after 19 months.

In her first semifinal after 13 tournaments, Sindhu had defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 22-20, 21-10.

The Swiss Open was the first tournament in the calendar year with which the Race to Tokyo restarted.