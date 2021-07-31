Badminton
Twitter reacts as PV Sindhu's gold medal run ends at the Tokyo Olympics
Twitter reacts as PV Sindhu loses her semi-final clash against Tai Tzu-ying and loses out on a gold medal chance.
India suffered heartbreak as PV Sindhu crashed out in the Semi-Finals in a closely fought match with Tai Tzu-Ying in which the Indian lost 18-21 and 12-21 in under 40 minutes, despite laying it all on the line. Sindhu had a blistering start to the game as she led with a flurry of awe-striking shots, which had the world number 1 stretched to her limits. She controlled the tempo and had a really good game at the net but let it go due to unfortunate errors and bad luck with a couple of shots. The Taiwanese took advantage and wrapped a closely contested game 21-18. The second game was when she kicked her game into overdrive and took over. The queen of deception stuck true to the moniker, dominating at the net with a flurry of calculated, well-placed shots to send the world number 7 sprawling in different directions, tiring her out, leading to more mental lapses and errors, which eventually helped her seal the game. The Twitterverse was on fire throughout the game, only to lead to heartbreak in the end.