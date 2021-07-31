Twitter reacts as PV Sindhu's gold medal run ends at the Tokyo Olympics

India suffered heartbreak as PV Sindhu crashed out in the Semi-Finals in a closely fought match with Tai Tzu-Ying in which the Indian lost 18-21 and 12-21 in under 40 minutes, despite laying it all on the line. Sindhu had a blistering start to the game as she led with a flurry of awe-striking shots, which had the world number 1 stretched to her limits. She controlled the tempo and had a really good game at the net but let it go due to unfortunate errors and bad luck with a couple of shots. The Taiwanese took advantage and wrapped a closely contested game 21-18. The second game was when she kicked her game into overdrive and took over. The queen of deception stuck true to the moniker, dominating at the net with a flurry of calculated, well-placed shots to send the world number 7 sprawling in different directions, tiring her out, leading to more mental lapses and errors, which eventually helped her seal the game. The Twitterverse was on fire throughout the game, only to lead to heartbreak in the end.





It's not meant to be a GOLD 🥇…



… But a BRONZE is still on for our champ. 🥉



Let's back her to get it! 🙌🏻



#PVSindhu | #Tokyo2020 | #Badminton pic.twitter.com/AkuRCVBxP2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 31, 2021





When a player couldn't come into the rhythm this all happens. Yesterday, she was in good rhythm & was able to come back & catch Akane Yamaguchi. Today, Tai Tzu-Ying has not given her any chance at all: PV Ramana, PV Sindhu's father, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/SUP1NLvT9O — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021





Expectations are always high but winning against is never easy!



Well played #PVSindhu

Best of luck for Bronze Medal match.. pic.twitter.com/7okR0MZFMR — Aadarsh VAJPAI 🇮🇳 (@being_INDIAN_11) July 31, 2021

#PVSindhu 😭



But it's ok.

It jus not your day!

You are our Champion forever ❤



There is still a chance to win bronze 🥉

Hope for the best 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/LuQPpOG3IT — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) July 31, 2021

















#Tokyo2020 #Badminton



"Sindhu played her heart out"

"We are proud of you""



PV Sindhu is out of the semi-finals, but a chance for another #Olympics medal remains



More reactionshttps://t.co/iP9Kae6Dan — The Field (@thefield_in) July 31, 2021

Well played #PVSindhu

We are all proud of you. pic.twitter.com/pB7meymstQ — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) July 31, 2021













#PVSindhu still has opportunity to become the first Indian female Olympian to win two medals. Tomorrow is the day now . — Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) July 31, 2021





Spectacular is the word for @Pvsindhu1 !



Generations will continue being inspired by you and your outstanding sense of the sport!



All is not lost! BRONZE

Medal still awaits our champ. 🥉



Thank you, for the fight you put up till today!

#Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/2BvUAAFMNU — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) July 31, 2021







