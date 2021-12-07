PV Sindhu sells off her car to support budding badminton talent at her academy in Hyderabad

For a sport that has given PV Sindhu so much, the 2-time Olympic medallist and reigning World Champion surely wants to give back. The Indian badminton star, who is associated with Spinny, a new-age full stack used car retailing platform since October, decided to sell off her car through the online platform and donate the proceeds of it to her alma mater, the Suchitra Badminton Academy, in Hyderabad. Spinny, which believes in supporting budding Indian badminton talent and fuelling their ambition facilitated the whole process by making the sale for Rs 12,05,000 and giving that money to aid PV Sindhu's academy, where she has been training for the last few years.



"India has become one of the world's top badminton countries - a position we will retain, given the many new stars training now. I have been practising at Suchitra Academy for a long time and I feel this fund will support younger talent," the 26-year-old Hyderabadi shuttler said, in a press statement.



Fresh off her silver medal win at the BWF World Tour Finals where she went down fighting against Korean teenager, An Se Young, PV Sindhu expressed her happiness in being associated with Spinny as a captain of Squad Spinny. "I am pleased to be part of an organization that is taking steps in nurturing future talent. If my family chose SellRight by Spinny® on their own to sell my car – I know they wouldn't just give the car without having complete trust in the selling process and the people behind it," the reigning badminton World Champion confirmed.

Delighted by the donation, Pradeep Raju, who is the founder of the Suchitra Badminton Academy also said, "We wish to make the Academy accessible for more children, and such initiatives by Sindhu help us reach our goal." The Academy firmly believes in providing world-class facilities to all the budding shuttlers who can help India's strength as a badminton nation grow in the near future.



The CEO of Spinny, Niraj Singh was also extremely pleased with this effort shown by the champion shuttler. "Our collaboration with PV Sindhu has in part been motivated by her values, which are mirrored with our own as we aim to serve our customers an unparalleled car buying and selling experience. We are pleased to give the proceeds to the badminton academy which will nurture the budding badminton talent," the CEO conveyed.

The car was bought by Imran Khan, a cloud kitchen network owner who is thrilled to possess the vehicle that formerly belonged to the Indian badminton queen. "It makes it even more special when it is Sindhu's car, and we are contributing with more opportunities for India's upcoming badminton talent," Khan mentioned, having bought the luxe 7-seater family car.

