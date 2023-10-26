Bg

India at Asian Para Games

Badminton

French Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag knocked out; PV Sindhu withdraws - Highlights

Catch the highlights of Indian players' pre-quarterfinal matches at the French Open Super 750 in Rennes.

French Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag knocked out; PV Sindhu withdraws - Highlights
PV Sindhu and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will be playing their pre-quarterfinal matches at the French Open on Thursday. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 Oct 2023 4:26 PM GMT

PV Sindhu gave a walkover to Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the second round of the French Open Super 750 at Glaz Arena in Rennes. Sindhu won the opening game 21-18 but pulled out in the second game due to a left knee injury.

The men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, on the other hand, went down fighting in a three-setter against world no. 10 Indonesian duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the pre-quarterfinal.

With their exits, India's campaign at the French Open ended.

Catch the highlights:

Live Updates

2023-10-26 11:30:26
PV SindhuSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag ShettyBadminton
