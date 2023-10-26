Badminton
French Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag knocked out; PV Sindhu withdraws - Highlights
Catch the highlights of Indian players' pre-quarterfinal matches at the French Open Super 750 in Rennes.
PV Sindhu gave a walkover to Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the second round of the French Open Super 750 at Glaz Arena in Rennes. Sindhu won the opening game 21-18 but pulled out in the second game due to a left knee injury.
The men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, on the other hand, went down fighting in a three-setter against world no. 10 Indonesian duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the pre-quarterfinal.
With their exits, India's campaign at the French Open ended.
Catch the highlights:
Live Updates
- 26 Oct 2023 4:26 PM GMT
That's it from this match, Thank you for joining in!
It was not a good day for Indian badminton. PV Sindhu, despite winning the first game against Supanida Katethong, gave a walkover due to an injury in the Round of 16.
Satwik-Chirag, on the other hand, could not counter world no. 10 Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan's rapid and wise game in their R16 match. This was the Indian pair's first loss in two years against Setiawan and Ahsan.
- 26 Oct 2023 4:17 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag knocked out in 2nd round
Satwik's service goes into the net. Ahsan and Setiawan win the game 21-19 and the match 2-1.
Final result: Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan beats Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty 25-23, 19-21, 21-19 in 64 minutes
- 26 Oct 2023 4:12 PM GMT
Game 3: Satwik-Chirag stays in the fight
Satwik-Chirag wins a point to stay in the fight. They trail 19-20.
- 26 Oct 2023 4:11 PM GMT
Ahsan-Setiawan on match point
Ahsan-Setiawan manage to make a 19-17 lead.
Now, they are on match point at 20-17.
- 26 Oct 2023 4:08 PM GMT
Game 3: Ahsan-Setiawan retains the lead
Ahsan's net kill helps the Indonesians take a 15-13 lead.
The Indians win a point but the Indonesians manage to retain their lead at 16-14.
- 26 Oct 2023 4:06 PM GMT
Game 3: Ahsan-Setiawan takes the lead
Ahsan-Setiawan takes a 14-12 lead over Satwik-Chirag in the third game.
- 26 Oct 2023 4:05 PM GMT
Game 3: Ahsan-Setiawan draws level
Ahsan-Setiawan draws level at 11-11 in the third game.
They gain the lead now at 12-11 as the Indians go wide.
- 26 Oct 2023 4:02 PM GMT
Game 3: Satwik-Chirag takes the lead at the interval
Satwik-Chirag gains a solitary point advantage at 11-10 at the third game interval.
- 26 Oct 2023 4:01 PM GMT
Game 3: Satwik goes wide
Ahsan-Setiawan fights back to draw level at 10-10.
- 26 Oct 2023 3:55 PM GMT
Game 3: Satwik charges at the net
The Indian pair extends the lead to 6-4 as Satwik dominates the net.