French Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag knocked out; PV Sindhu withdraws - Highlights

PV Sindhu gave a walkover to Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the second round of the French Open Super 750 at Glaz Arena in Rennes. Sindhu won the opening game 21-18 but pulled out in the second game due to a left knee injury.

The men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, on the other hand, went down fighting in a three-setter against world no. 10 Indonesian duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the pre-quarterfinal.

With their exits, India's campaign at the French Open ended.

