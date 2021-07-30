Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Tokyo Olympics: A look at PV Sindhu's exceptional run to the women's singles semifinals of badminton
PV Sindhu has made it to the semifinals of the Olympics for the second consecutive time. Here's a look at her journey so far.
India's ace female shuttler PV Sindhu made a resounding entry into the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics by defeating the Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals of the women's singles eventon Friday. Sindhu though picked up a comparatively easier win in the first game. Yamaguchi pulled off an incredible fight in the second game, after which Sindhu won 21-13, 22-20.
Next Story