Tokyo Olympics: A look at PV Sindhu's exceptional run to the women's singles semifinals of badminton

In her first group match against 58th ranked Ksenia Polikarpova, she got the better of her with a magnificent score of 21-7, 21-10.



The World No. 7, PV Sindhu smashed her way through the second group stage match against Hong Kong's NY Cheung beating her by 21-9, 21-16. Her scores show her consistent run at the Olympics as she is on her way to the quarterfinals.



The Indian stormed her way into the quarterfinals with a dominating performance over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, thrashing her with a score of 21-15, 21-13.



Till her entry into the semifinals, Sindhu hasn't dropped a single game. The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist has been the lead player in every game who has been uncontrollable by any opponent till now. With her presence in the semis, she surely stands a healthy chance and will look to repeat or better her 2016 Olympic performance.



In the semifinals, Sindhu will face the stiffest challenge so far, against World no.1 Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei.






















