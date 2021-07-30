Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Badminton

Tokyo Olympics: A look at PV Sindhu's exceptional run to the women's singles semifinals of badminton

PV Sindhu has made it to the semifinals of the Olympics for the second consecutive time. Here's a look at her journey so far.

pv sindhu
PV Sindhu (Source: Getty Images)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 30 July 2021 3:19 PM GMT

India's ace female shuttler PV Sindhu made a resounding entry into the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics by defeating the Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals of the women's singles eventon Friday. Sindhu though picked up a comparatively easier win in the first game. Yamaguchi pulled off an incredible fight in the second game, after which Sindhu won 21-13, 22-20.

Sindhu stays on the cusp of making history with this win as she could be India's first woman to win two Olympic medals if she reaches the final on Saturday.

Her appetite for an Olympic medal has only enlarged with her four wins in Tokyo. Here's a look at how did she made it till here:

In her first group match against 58th ranked Ksenia Polikarpova, she got the better of her with a magnificent score of 21-7, 21-10.

The World No. 7, PV Sindhu smashed her way through the second group stage match against Hong Kong's NY Cheung beating her by 21-9, 21-16. Her scores show her consistent run at the Olympics as she is on her way to the quarterfinals.

The Indian stormed her way into the quarterfinals with a dominating performance over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, thrashing her with a score of 21-15, 21-13.

Till her entry into the semifinals, Sindhu hasn't dropped a single game. The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist has been the lead player in every game who has been uncontrollable by any opponent till now. With her presence in the semis, she surely stands a healthy chance and will look to repeat or better her 2016 Olympic performance.

In the semifinals, Sindhu will face the stiffest challenge so far, against World no.1 Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei.







Badminton PV Sindhu Tokyo Olympics 
