BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu returns to the Top 10

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu returned to World Top 10 in the latest BWF rankings issued on Tuesday after dropping out of the Top 10 list last week.

The 27-year-old from Hyderabad is ranked world number 9 following her runner-up finish after losing to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at the Madrid Spain Masters 2023.

Sindhu's drop last week came after six years as she was in the top 10 since November 2016.

The 2023 season has not started well for the double Olympic medalist after her flurry of first-round exits from BWF World Tour tournaments. Having failed to defend her women’s singles title at the Swiss Open, Sindhu dropped to world number 11 last week.

Sindhu showed great composure on her way to the finals of Madrid Spain Masters but lost to a determined G.M. Tunjung in the final to finish as runner-up.

In men’s singles, H.S. Prannoy was static at World No. 9, while Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen remained at 21st and 25th respectively.

Despite retiring from the Madrid Spain Masters midway, the duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained at World rank 6 while in Women's doubles, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly dropped to World number 19.

With the majority of Indian shuttlers skipping the ongoing Orlean Masters, the next big tournament will be the Badminton Asia Championships at the end of the month.