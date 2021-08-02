PV Sindhu repeats her sporting spirit at Tokyo Olympics on Friendship Day

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu yesterday bagged the bronze medal in women's singles at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old defeated China's He Binjiao 21-13, 21-15 in straight sets to clinch her second consecutive Olympic medal in as many appearances at the quadrennial event.



But, more than Sindhu's wide smile with the bronze medal on the podium, it is her off the court antics which stood out. After At the end of the medal ceremony PV Sindhu met the silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who had beaten her in the semifinal, and consoled her on missing out on the gold. "She held me in her arms and said that she knows all about it," Tai would later reveal to the media about her chat with Sindhu.

But, did you know that this is not the first time PV Sindhu has displayed such exemplary sporting spirit?

Yes, remember the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics final anyone? After falling to a hard-fought 21-19, 12-21, 15-21 loss to Spain's Carolina Marin, the Indian had then gone to her opponent who was down on the court with happiness and helped her get back on her feet with a smile on her face.

One should be gracious in defeat, they say, and PV Sindhu has time and again proven that is how it should always be.





