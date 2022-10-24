PV Sindhu recovers from injury; returns to practice on Diwali

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has returned to the badminton court, on Sunday, following an injury lay-off for more than two months. The 27-year-old has been out of action since she bagged her first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal at Birmingham in August earlier this year.

PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae Sang took to his social media account to announce the shuttler's return to court.

"Finally, she is back today. Welcome back to your home PV Sindhu," the coach wrote along with the pictures of Sindhu on badminton court.









"Hahahah finally," Sindhu commented on the post, expressing her relief of getting back to action.

PV Sindhu picked up an ankle injury during her quarterfinal match at the Commonwealth Games. However, Sindhu played through the injury to bag the gold medal in Birmingham.

The former World Champion was forced to pull out of the 2022 World Championships as a result of the same injury. She is now expected to be in action at the World Tour Finals later this year.

While Sindhu went off the court with the injury, her coach Park Tae Sang too had to deal with an injury of his own. The South Korean had picked up a back injury during the Commonwealth Games.

"I'm going to Korea tonight. Due to PV Sindhu's injury, her participation in the world championships was canceled, giving she about two months to spare. However, I'm going to Korea because I hurt my back in the last Commonwealth Games and I thought I would need treatment. I'll get well treated and come back healthy. Stay healthy, everyone," Park had said then.



