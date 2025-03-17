Watch: PV Sindhu's longest rally record broken at 2025 All England Open

Badminton history was rewritten at the 2025 All England Open Super 1000 as An Se Young and Wang Zhi Yi engaged in an extraordinary 79-shot rally, breaking the previous record for the longest rally in women’s singles.

The previous benchmark of 73 shots was set by PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara in their epic 2017 World Championships final.

In a breathtaking showdown at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, An Se Young edged out Wang Zhi Yi 13-21, 21-18, 21-18 to claim her second All England title.

Watch the video here:

However, it was their marathon rally that stole the spotlight, surpassing Sindhu and Okuhara’s legendary exchange from eight years ago.

That historic 2017 rally had left both players drained, with Okuhara collapsing on the court after the intense exchange.

Watch PV Sindhu's rally against Okuhara here:





Similarly, in the 2025 final, An and Wang’s endurance, precision, and resilience captivated fans, making it one of the greatest rallies ever witnessed in the sport.