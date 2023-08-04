Australian Open 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Sindhu knocked out; Srikanth and Prannoy in action in quarters - Live scores, blog

PV Sindhu, seeded fifth, is no match for American Beiwen Zhang as the latter defeats her Indian counterpart in straight games (21-12, 21-17) in 39 minutes at the Australian Open quarterfinals on Friday.

This is Zhang's fifth win over Sindhu in 11 meetings.

With Sindhu's elimination, India's campaign in women's singles ended. India, however, has three representations in men's singles, with at least one reaching the semifinals.

HS Prannoy, the sixth seed, will be playing top seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the quarterfinals, while Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat will be facing off in an all-Indian clash.

