Badminton
Australian Open 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Sindhu knocked out; Srikanth and Prannoy in action in quarters - Live scores, blog
Catch all the live updates of the Australian Open Super 500 quarterfinals.
PV Sindhu, seeded fifth, is no match for American Beiwen Zhang as the latter defeats her Indian counterpart in straight games (21-12, 21-17) in 39 minutes at the Australian Open quarterfinals on Friday.
This is Zhang's fifth win over Sindhu in 11 meetings.
With Sindhu's elimination, India's campaign in women's singles ended. India, however, has three representations in men's singles, with at least one reaching the semifinals.
HS Prannoy, the sixth seed, will be playing top seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the quarterfinals, while Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat will be facing off in an all-Indian clash.
Follow Live scores and updates:
Live Updates
- 4 Aug 2023 3:42 AM GMT
Men's singles: Indians in action in quarterfinals
Kidambi Srikanth vs Priyanshu Rajawat at 10:35 AM IST
HS Prannoy vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at 11:00 AM IST
- 4 Aug 2023 3:32 AM GMT
It is all over for Sindhu
Zhang wins the second game 21-17 and reaches the semis. It is curtains for Sindhu at the Australian Open. She loses in straight games (12-21, 17-21) in 39 minutes.
- 4 Aug 2023 3:29 AM GMT
Zhang on match point
Three straight points for Zhang; she is on match point. It is 20-17 for Zhang.
- 4 Aug 2023 3:28 AM GMT
Game 2: Zhang gains two points lead
After a close fight so far in the game, Zhang now has a two-point lead over Sindhu. It is 18-16 in the American shuttler's favour.
- 4 Aug 2023 3:27 AM GMT
Game 2: Sindhu levels Zhang
Zhang is not letting Sindhu to take a lead in the game, and that is frustrating the Indian shuttler. Zhang gets a 16-15 lead.
Sindhu levels the game again at 16-16.
- 4 Aug 2023 3:26 AM GMT
Game 2: Sindhu is fighting her way
The match has already crossed half an honour mark. Zhang wins an exhaustive rally to gain 15-14 lead over Sindhu.
- 4 Aug 2023 3:24 AM GMT
Game 2: Sindhu levels the proceeding
Zhang is not leaving no stone unturned to regain her lead. She now has taken 13-12 lead.
But no, Sindhu is not done yet. Sindhu levels the proceeding again at 13-13.
- 4 Aug 2023 3:22 AM GMT
Game 2: Sindhu wins a rally
Sindhu levels the game at 12-12, winning a rally.
- 4 Aug 2023 3:21 AM GMT
Game 2: Zhang returns with a point
Zhang extends her lead to 12-11. Sindhu is not far behind though in the second game.
- 4 Aug 2023 3:20 AM GMT
Game 2: Sindhu trails Zhang 10-11 at interval
Despite Sindhu fighting back, Zhang wins a long rally to take an 11-10 lead at the interval in the second game.