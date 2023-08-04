Asian Games
Badminton

Australian Open 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Sindhu knocked out; Srikanth and Prannoy in action in quarters - Live scores, blog

Catch all the live updates of the Australian Open Super 500 quarterfinals.

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu loses to Beiwen Zhang in the Australian Open quarterfinals in Sydney on August 4, 2023. (Photo credit: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 4 Aug 2023 3:42 AM GMT

PV Sindhu, seeded fifth, is no match for American Beiwen Zhang as the latter defeats her Indian counterpart in straight games (21-12, 21-17) in 39 minutes at the Australian Open quarterfinals on Friday.

This is Zhang's fifth win over Sindhu in 11 meetings.

With Sindhu's elimination, India's campaign in women's singles ended. India, however, has three representations in men's singles, with at least one reaching the semifinals.

HS Prannoy, the sixth seed, will be playing top seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the quarterfinals, while Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat will be facing off in an all-Indian clash.

Follow Live scores and updates:

Live Updates

2023-08-04 02:44:42
PV SindhuKidambi SrikanthHS Prannoy
