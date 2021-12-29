PV Sindhu plans to pick and choose tournaments in hectic 2022 calendar

Increasing her legendary status in the fabric of Indian badminton, PV Sindhu has only done enough to ensure that she remains as the Numero Uno poster girl for badminton in India. With a good 2021 season capped off that saw Sindhu hustling around tournaments, hopping continents, and collecting her second Olympic medal - a bronze from Tokyo and a runner-up finish at the World Tour Finals, Sindhu has a lot to be grateful for in 2021.

However, a new year is knocking on the door and 2022 promises to be equally hectic, if not more than 2021. Lined with tournaments all-around the year and especially, the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games on the calendar, Sindhu will be having her plate full and therefore, she plans to be wise about which tournaments she plays.

"When you see 2022, we have continuous tournaments, and we have the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and World Tour. So definitely you will have to see what tournaments to play and what not to play to make sure that I'm 100% fit," said the double Olympic medallist, who was in Kochi to open an exclusive Li-Ning showroom, as Sportstar reports.

The 2022 BWF Calendar is supposed to kickstart with the India Open Super 500 tournament from 11th January at New Delhi - which will only be followed by a string of tournaments, although most will be abroad. "If you want to play all tournaments, you will always be outside India," the 2019 World Champion mentioned.

PV Sindhu with her silver medal from the 2018 Asian Games (Source: Reuters)

Even more than the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games will see steep competition in badminton as most top shuttlers will be present there and Sindhu wants to reach for more glory in the Asian Games. "The Asian Games have always been tough. From the first round, we have to give our 100%, there's not going to be any easy matches there," said the 25-year-old Hyderabad-born player.



"Hoping for the best at the Asian Games, I was a silver medallist last time and of course, I will be aiming for the gold but as I said, I will have to take it one game at a time, one match at a time," Sindhu said, already looking ahead at 2022, impatient to write more history once the season begins.