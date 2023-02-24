PV Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae-Sang

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has parted ways with her coach Park Tae-Sang, who guided her to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze as well as the 2022 Commonwealth Games title.

While there have been speculations regarding this development over the past few days, Park Tae-Sang made it official with an Instagram post.

"She (Sindhu) has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible. So she wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision," Park wrote.

"I am sorry that I cannot be with her until the next Olympics, but now I am going to support her from afar. I will remember every moment with her," he added.





Park Tae-Sang, who started working with Sindhu back in 2019, was absent from the shuttler's sides over the past one month. He had returned to his home in South Korea following the worsening health condition of his father.

PV Sindhu's decision to split ways with the Park comes after the latter flew down to Hyderabad a few days ago.

Thanks to his success with PV Sindhu, Park Tae-Sang rose to be one of the more prominent names in Indian badminton. He was also seen assisting various other Indian singles' players from time to time during his final tournaments as Sindhu's coach.



