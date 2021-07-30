PV Sindhu reaches Olympic semifinals: Reactions of netizens poured all over social media

India's ace shuttler and one of the brightest medal prospects in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight games of 21-13, 22-20 in the quarterfinals of the women's singles event and made her into the semifinals on Thursday.



The Indian maintained her composure in the first game to win it by 21-13 but the second game ensued a tough contest. Yamaguchi made Sindhu toil hard and for every point, the Indian shuttler had to be at her best. In the end, the Sindhu ended up winning the second game 22-20.

As soon as Sindhu won, netizens started pouring out their love and support for the sixth-seeded shuttler. Here's a look at how they reacted:

Badminton Association of India (BAI) president, Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a "hattrick" of impressive win





This is a hattrick as we register third impressive win today at #TokyoOlympics2020 with the very bright @Pvsindhu1 storming into the semi final.



Congratulations and we are so happy.#TeamIndia #Olympics2020 @BAI_Media #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/41JVRWGlw3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2021

Apart from the BAI president, Sindhu's win was celebrated on social media by sports fans and journalists:





PV Sindhu through to the semifinals! 🇮🇳 — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) July 30, 2021

Been fortunate to watch & commentate on a number of @Pvsindhu1's matches but I have to say she looks fitter than EVER before & extremely hungry to bring #TeamIndia a 🥇



Outstanding power on the smashes & great signs going into the SemiFinal!#Olympics #Badminton #PVSindhu — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) July 30, 2021









Clearly Sindhu has worked out from where the unforced errors will come off Yamaguchi's racquet, and is forcing the Japanese into those positions. Leads 17-11 in Game 1. #Badminton #PVSindhu — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) July 30, 2021

A thriller of a match at #Olympics#PVSindhu wins a two set nailbiter to breeze into the semi-finals of the women's badminton singles. 🏸



Way to go India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0D6PaPA577 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 30, 2021











