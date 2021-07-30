Top
PV Sindhu reaches Olympic semifinals: Reactions of netizens poured all over social media

PV Sindhu became the first Indian shuttler to reach the semifinals of the Olympics twice. Netizens celebrate her achievement.

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 30 July 2021 10:22 AM GMT

India's ace shuttler and one of the brightest medal prospects in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight games of 21-13, 22-20 in the quarterfinals of the women's singles event and made her into the semifinals on Thursday.

The Indian maintained her composure in the first game to win it by 21-13 but the second game ensued a tough contest. Yamaguchi made Sindhu toil hard and for every point, the Indian shuttler had to be at her best. In the end, the Sindhu ended up winning the second game 22-20.

As soon as Sindhu won, netizens started pouring out their love and support for the sixth-seeded shuttler. Here's a look at how they reacted:

Badminton Association of India (BAI) president, Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a "hattrick" of impressive win

Apart from the BAI president, Sindhu's win was celebrated on social media by sports fans and journalists:







Badminton PV Sindhu Tokyo Olympics 
