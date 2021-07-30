Badminton
PV Sindhu reaches Olympic semifinals: Reactions of netizens poured all over social media
PV Sindhu became the first Indian shuttler to reach the semifinals of the Olympics twice. Netizens celebrate her achievement.
India's ace shuttler and one of the brightest medal prospects in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight games of 21-13, 22-20 in the quarterfinals of the women's singles event and made her into the semifinals on Thursday.
The Indian maintained her composure in the first game to win it by 21-13 but the second game ensued a tough contest. Yamaguchi made Sindhu toil hard and for every point, the Indian shuttler had to be at her best. In the end, the Sindhu ended up winning the second game 22-20.
As soon as Sindhu won, netizens started pouring out their love and support for the sixth-seeded shuttler. Here's a look at how they reacted:
Badminton Association of India (BAI) president, Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a "hattrick" of impressive win
Apart from the BAI president, Sindhu's win was celebrated on social media by sports fans and journalists: