Ahead of World Championships, PV Sindhu relishes her first Olympic medal

Enduring one of the hardest phases of her career, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to relish her first-ever Olympic medal and her life-changing past seven years.

Sindhu, who is scheduled to play her first match at World Championships, celebrated the anniversary of her first Olympic medal. On 20th August 2016, PV Sindhu grabbed the silver medal in the Rio Olympics after losing to Carolina Marin of Spain in a thrilling final.

"Seven years ago, I embarked on a journey that would forever change my life. Looking back, it's hard to believe that it's been seven long years since that momentous day when I proudly won my first Olympic medal in Rio," she wrote in a post on social media platform 'X', formerly Twitter.

The Olympic medal in Rio was a kickstart to an incredible run for Sindhu, where she clinched two silver medals at the 2017 and 2018 World Championships, gold at the 2019 World Championship, the 2018 Asian Games silver, another Olympic medal in 2020, and the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold.

— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 19, 2023

"It was a silver, a shining symbol of my dedication, hard work, and the unwavering support of my coaches, teammates, and fans." Sindhu, then just 21, had squandered a one-game lead to go down 21-19 12-21 15-21 to Marin in the high-intensity Olympic final.



"One of the most remarkable chapters of this journey has been the intense rivalry on the court, especially the battles against Carolina. The journey to the final was a testament to the grit and determination that both of us brought to the game. The 3-set marathon final was nothing short of extraordinary, a display of skill, perseverance, and sportsmanship," Sindhu wrote.

Things haven't been great for PV Sindhu in 2023 as she walks into the World Championships as 16th seed, her lowest in her career.

"Today, as I stand at this juncture, I'm not just celebrating the medals and the wins. I'm celebrating the spirit of resilience, the pursuit of excellence, and the courage to chase dreams. Here's to the seven years that have been a mix of highs and lows, challenges and victories, but above all, a testament to the power of perseverance," Sindhu signed off.

Coming from a five-month injury layoff at the start of the year, PV Sindhu has blown hot and cold throughout the year. Currently ranked 15th, Sindhu will hope to rise once again and perform at her happy hunting ground of world championships.