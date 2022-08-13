PV Sindhu to miss Badminton World Championships with injury: Reports

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will miss the upcoming Badminton World Championships due to an injury, reports in media read. The double Olympic medallist has acquired a stress fracture on her left ankle.

As per reports, Sindhu picked up the injury during the women's singles quarterfinals at the recently concluded 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games but played through it to bag the gold medal for India.

#Breaking | PV Sindhu will skip the upcoming Badminton World Championships due to a stress fracture injury on her left ankle.



A major loss for India considering the form that she displayed at the Singapore Open and just-concluded Commonwealth Games.



"Yes, it is disappointing to miss the Worlds especially given the kind of form Sindhu is in after winning the Singapore Open and the CWG Gold. But, these things are not in our hands," PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

The former India volleyball star also added that his daughter will try and get back to the court in mid-October later this year.

PV Sindhu, recently, clinched her first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in women's singles with an easy straight games victory over Canada's Michelle Li.



