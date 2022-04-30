"Really unfair" - PV Sindhu lashes out at umpire after semifinal loss at Badminton Asia Championships

After a 'unfair' show from the referee at the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships, PV Sindhu has come down heavily on an umpire decision. During the three-game semifinal which Sindhu lost, her serve was handed to opponent Akane Yamaguchi along with a point for taking "too much time".

Speaking to the media after her match, Sindhu attributed one of the reasons for her loss to the unfair call to give Akane Yamaguchi the serve. She said, "The umpire suddenly gave her the point and it was really unfair and that was one of the reasons I lost".

"Totally unfair" - PV Sindhu isn't one to mince her words in the post-match interview at the #BAC2022 and criticise the umpiring chaos that took place.



Quite the drama in both her quarter and semifinal matches. :/ pic.twitter.com/mmv4RQR2dN — Sohinee Basu (@teeny_tiny_nee) April 30, 2022

Another follow up to the incident was the intervention of the chief referee who did not side with Sindhu. To this Sindhu stated that " As a chief referee, he needed to at least make sure about the rectification of the incident or at least he should have done something about it". Sindhu was leading the second game by 14-11 when a point was awarded to Yamaguchi for Sindhu's supposed delay in serving.



Sindhu eventually lost a tight three-setter 21-13, 19-21, 16-21 in a 66-minutes heated affair.