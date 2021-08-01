Is PV Sindhu India's greatest shuttler ever?

India has produced some big superstars in the sport of badminton over the years. From the days of Prakash Padukone to the present times of PV Sindhu, India has enjoyed a decent amount of success in the sport.



The Indian shuttlers have won multiple medals at prestigious events like the World Championships, Olympics and the All England Championship and have even been crowned number 1 in the world.

The likes of Prakash Padukone, Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu all have brought many laurels for India in badminton. But, who is India's greatest ever shuttler?

Well, we certainly think it is Pusarla Venkata Sindhu. Let's take a look at why.

Prakash Padukone

Prakash Padukone was undoubtedly India's first superstar in the sport of badminton. His golden run towards the late 1970s and early 1980s even propelled him to world number 1 ranking in men's singles in the sport. His biggest achievement came in the year 1980 when he was crowned the All England Champion after beating the Indonesian Liem Swie King.

Pullela Gopichand

Pullela Gopichand emerged as the poster boy of Indian badminton after the retirement of Prakash Padukone. Hailing from the state of Andhra Pradesh, Pullela Gopichand is the second and the last Indian to win the All England Open.

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal emerged as one of the best shuttlers in India during the late 2010s. The 31-year-old Nehwal revolutionised the sport of badminton for women in India. Her major achievements range from multiple World Championship medals, an Olympic medal and being crowned as the World Number 1.

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu is India's most successful female athlete with two Olympic medals and multiple podium finishes at the World Championships. Though she has never been crowned World number 1 or won the prestigious All England Championship, her achievements quite certainly make her stand out from the rest.

Shuttler Olympic Medals World Championships All England Open World Number 1 Prakash Padukone - - Yes Yes Pullela Gopichand - - Yes - Saina Nehwal 1 Bronze 1 Silver, 1 Bronze - Yes PV Sindhu 1 Silver, 1 Bronze 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze - -

The very aim of any sportsperson is to win all the major tournament there ever is, and PV Sindhu with her two Olympic medals and five World Championships medal is definitely India's most accomplished shuttler.

Yes, she has not won the All England Open or has not been crowned the World Number 1, but does that really matter when you have two medals at the Olympics and five at the World Championships?