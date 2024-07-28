Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Sindhu warms up with straight-game win, Prannoy in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and debutant HS Prannoy will open their campaigns on Sunday at the Paris Olympics at Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

Tenth seed Sindhu will go up against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives in her Group M women's singles match, while 13th seed Prannoy will battle it out against Germany's Fabian Roth in his men's singles Group K clash.

On Saturday, Lakshya Sen in men's singles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles made a winning start.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, however, lost in their women's doubles clash against South Korea's Kong Hee-Yong and Kim So- Yeong in straight games (21-18, 21-10).

Catch live updates: