Badminton
Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Sindhu warms up with straight-game win, Prannoy in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' group stage matches at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and debutant HS Prannoy will open their campaigns on Sunday at the Paris Olympics at Porte de La Chapelle Arena.
Tenth seed Sindhu will go up against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives in her Group M women's singles match, while 13th seed Prannoy will battle it out against Germany's Fabian Roth in his men's singles Group K clash.
On Saturday, Lakshya Sen in men's singles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles made a winning start.
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, however, lost in their women's doubles clash against South Korea's Kong Hee-Yong and Kim So- Yeong in straight games (21-18, 21-10).
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 28 July 2024 7:52 AM GMT
Straightforward victory for Sindhu
PV Sindhu registers a straight-game (21-9, 21-6) win over Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq, restricting her to single digit in both games.
Sindhu needs mere half an hour to finish the match.
- 28 July 2024 7:50 AM GMT
Sindhu on match point
Razzaq's drive goes wide, and Sindhu now has 14 match points at 20-6.
- 28 July 2024 7:49 AM GMT
Game 2: Sindhu smashes, Razzaq's defence errs
Sindhu claims a 19-6 lead.
- 28 July 2024 7:48 AM GMT
Game 2: Sindhu wins soft points
Razzaq plays Sindhu's return into the net twice and concedes a 17-6 lead to Sindhu.
- 28 July 2024 7:47 AM GMT
Game 2: Two points in a row for Razzaq
Sindhu's return goes into the net and Razzaq trails 6-13.
- 28 July 2024 7:46 AM GMT
Game 2: Sindhu's deep smash from the net
Sindhu anticipates it well and finishes the rally with a smash from the net. Sindhu leads 13-4.
- 28 July 2024 7:45 AM GMT
Game 2: Razzaq loses a rally
Razzaq fails to stay up in the rally and sends the shuttle wide as Sindhu gains a 12-3 lead.
- 28 July 2024 7:44 AM GMT
Game 2: Sindhu gains 11-3 lead
Razzaq commits so many mistakes in this game.
She sends the shuttle wide and concedes an 11-3 lead to Sindhu in the second game.