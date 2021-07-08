PV Sindhu drawn in Group J for the Tokyo Olympics; Satwik-Chirag in Group A

The draws for Badminton at the 2020 TokyoOlympics have been announced. The Indian star and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics silver medallist, PV Sindhu has been drawn in Group J of Women's Singles. The sixth seed Indian will be up against Hong Kong's world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi and Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova who is ranked number 58 in women's singles.

Group J for Women's Singles (Source: BWF)





On the other hand, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag, who are ranked number 10 in the world, will be competing in Group A alongside the top seed in men's doubles Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Fernaldi of Indonesia. They will also have to face the pair of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin who are ranked world number 3. The only easy match for them would be against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy of Great Britain, who are ranked number 18 in the world.





India's men's singles star Sai Praneeth will be competing in Group D. The 13 seed Indian will have to face some stern tests from the Dutch Mark Caljouw and Israel's Misha Zilberman.















