PV Sindhu becomes the fourth woman to win consecutive Olympic singles title

Indian badminton star, PV Sindhu today defeated China's He Binjiao 21-13, 21-15 in straight sets to ensure a bronze medal in women's singles for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

The World Number 7 just took 53 minutes to cruise past the Chinese, who certainly looked nowhere near her best at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo.

En route to her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu became India's most successful Olympian and also became the first-ever Indian woman to win multiple Olympic medals.

Well if that's not enough, there is more.

Yes, PV Sindhu also became only the fourth woman in the world to win two consecutive women's singles Olympic titles in history.

The Indian joins the like of the Indonesian Susi Susanti (1992 and 1996), the South Korean Bang Soo Hyun (1992 and 1996) and the Chinese Zhang Ning (2004 and 2008).