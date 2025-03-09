Badminton: PV Sindhu flies in a private jet to All England Open 2025

India's most decorated badminton player and two-time Olympics medalist, PV Sindhu has flown in a private jet to participate in the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships 2025, along with her coaching staff.

The tournament is scheduled from March 11-16 at Birmingham in England.

An elated Sindhu shared her enthusiasm with her fans on social media.

"Let's go. Smile a little coach," Sindhu wrote on her Instagram handle.

SINDHU IS GOING TO ALL ENGLAND IN A PRIVATE JET OMG ♥️😭 pic.twitter.com/VO8xhCmBBK — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) March 8, 2025





Unseeded Sindhu will be playing her first match against South Korea's world No 22 ranked player Ga Eun Kim.

Apart from Sindhu, Malvika Bansod will feature in the women's singles draw. Both are unseeded and will face higher-ranked opponents early on in the tournament.

Early this year, Sindhu got Indonesian coach Irwanshyah Adi Pratama on board his coaching staff. Pratama is known for working with top singles players like Jonathan Christie and Anthony Ginting.

Sindhu has had a shaky start this year after being knocked out in the round of 32 at the Indonesia Masters and not advancing beyond the quarters in the Indian Open. At Birmingham, Sindhu will be looking to regain her top form after returning from a month-long hiatus.











