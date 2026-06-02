PV Sindhu enters BWF World Top 10 rankings after 31 months

Two-time Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday returned to the BWF top 10 world rankings in the women's singles after 31 months.

After a couple of good performances in the last two weeks, she climbed up one position to now be placed 10th in the world rankings for this week.

She had two quarterfinal finishes back-to-back this month at the Thailand Open and Singapore Open to achieve this feat for the first time since October 2023.

She is currently competing at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament, where she will look to build on her momentum and climb further up the world rankings.

With this, India now has three entries in the BWF world top 10 rankings, followed by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /Chirag Shetty in men’s doubles and Lakshya Sen (10th) in men’s singles.

The dynamic men's doubles pair remain the highest-ranked Indians, holding steady at world No. 4 after winning the Singapore Open title last week.

Meanwhile, the young Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fell to 41st rank after missing the action for the last 3 months due to injury.

On the other hand, the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, after a solid semi-final run last week, jumped up five 5 places to rank 23rd in the world.