Indonesia Open 2026: Former champions Satwik-Chirag to lead Indian challenge- Preview

India’s top shuttlers will be in action at the Indonesia Open, the third BWF Super 1000 tournament of 2026, scheduled to take place in Jakarta from June 2 to 7.

Fresh from a title in Singapore, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lead the Indian contingent in this packed field.

They will begin their competition on Wednesday against the Malaysian pair of Khai Xing Kang and Aaron Tai, whom they defeated in the quarter-finals last week.

India will have the strongest representation in men’s singles with four shuttlers in action - Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and H.S. Prannoy.

Meanwhile, the top Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will return to the circuit after missing out for the last three months due to injury concerns.

They will face the Indonesian pair of Febriana Kusuma and Meilysa Puspita Sari in the first round, against whom they hold a 0-2 head-to-head record.

In the women's singles, PV Sindhu has a tough draw, having a potential second-round clash with the world no. 1 An Se Young of South Korea.

Indian Squad at Indonesia Open 2026

Men's Singles: Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan /MR Arjun

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly /Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila /Tanisha Crasto, Ruthvika Gadde /Rohan Kapoor

Schedule for Indonesia Open 2026

2-4 June - First & Second Round Knockout Competition

5th June - Quarterfinals

6th June - Semi-finals

7th June - Finals

Where to Watch Indonesia open 2026?

Indonesia Open 2026 will be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website. It will also be broadcast live on the Star Sports TV channels.