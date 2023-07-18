PV Sindhu drops out of top 15 in BWF world rankings

Double Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu slumped further in the latest BWF rankings as she dropped five places to world number 17 on Tuesday.

The drop in rank coincides with her US Open exit in the quarter-finals against lower-ranked Gao Fang Jie. Before US Open, Sindhu lost to world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals of the Canada Open.

Despite good performances in recent tournaments, Sindhu is suffering a ranking slump due to a poor start to the 2023 season. A title has eluded Sindhu and she has dropped from world rank 7 at the beginning of the year to world rank 17 now.

PV Sindhu acknowledged her disappointing year so far and said her latest defeat in the US Open quarterfinals last week has left a 'significant emotional impact' on her.

My US Open journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where I faced the talented Gao Fang Jie. Despite having previously defeated her in Canada, she outplayed me in straight sets this time, making effective use of my weaknesses. I must commend her for being fully prepared

In men's singles, HS Prannoy dropped one place to world number 10 after not playing any tournament after Indonesia Open. Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth stayed at number 12 and 20 respectively.

Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty maintained their world rank of 3 in men's doubles despite not featuring after their Indonesia Open win.

In women's doubles, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly dropped to world rank 19 and they might be out of the world top 20 if they don't perform well at Korea Open.

Meanwhile, In mixed doubles Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy continue to be India's top pair with a world rank of 35.

With Korea Open starting on Tuesday, the Indian shuttlers have a good chance to improve on their rankings given Road to Paris is getting more competitive with each tournament.