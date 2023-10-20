Denmark Open 2023: PV Sindhu storms into semi-final

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the Denmark Open after defeating Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the Super 750 tournament on Friday.

The two-time Olympic medalist defeated world number 19 Supanida Katethong in straight games 21-19, 21-12 in 47 minutes.

Sindhu will face either Spain's three-time world champion Carolina Marin or Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei next.

Struggling with her form in 2023, this is her second semi-final appearance after the Asian Games as she reached the semi-finals of the Arctic Open 2023.

28-year-old Indian shuttler displayed dominating net play and extremely accurate retrieving skills to get the better of the Thai shuttler. Sindhu reduced her errors in this match to defeat Katethong.

PV Sindhu enters the SEMI-FINAL of #DenmarkOpenSuper750 in Odense! 🙌🔥



Sindhu beat WR 19 Supanida Katethong 21-19, 21-12 to progress to the last 4 in women's singles.#Badminton 🏸 pic.twitter.com/5TGvktcfpP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 20, 2023

The Indian raced to a lead of 11-8 with a cross-court smash at the first mid-game break. Sindhu dominated after the break and the Thai shuttler erred on the sidelines. Sindhu made some errors too but clinched the first game 21-19 at the end with an on-the-line return.



In the second game, Katethong struggled with her length and sprayed the shuttle long and wide as Sindhu was up 5-1. Two precise returns, and a lucky net chord, helped Katethong to draw level at 5-5.

It was a see-saw game with Sindhu leading 9-6 before the Thai shuttler came to make it 8-9. Sindhu was precise with her half smashes and drops resulting in her leading 11-9 at the mid-game break.

After the break, Sindhu stepped up her aggressive game and answered whatever Katethong threw at her. Sindhu was leading 16-10 before she decided to hit some big smashes and lead 18-11.

Sindhu sealed it comfortably with another trademark cross-court smash and moved to another semi-final.