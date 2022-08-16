PV Sindhu's coach injured during CWG; leaves for Korea

The signs of a hectic badminton calendar have started to show after 2-time Olympic medallist and freshly-crowned Commonwealth Games champion PV Sindhu pulled out of the upcoming World Badminton Championships owing to a stress fracture injury.

Following Sindhu's withdrawal from the World Championships, her coach, Park Tae-Sang also posted on his social media handle that he will be leaving for his home country, Korea, in this span, to undergo treatment, for a back injury he suffered during the Commonwealth Games, as well.

With 5-time World Championships medallist PV Sindhu's campaign at the upcoming world-stage event now off the schedule, Coach Park Tae-sang also has some free time and can tend to the injury he picked up during the Games where India won silver in the team event and Sindhu defeated Michelle Li in the finals to win the gold in singles.

For Sindhu and Park, it has been a hectic calendar as they have been constantly on the move, from one tournament to the other and just this year, Sindhu has picked up titles from the Syed Modi International, the Swiss Open and the Singapore Open and recently, the CWG crown.



PV Sindhu and Coach Park Tae-sang (Source: Getty)

The stress fracture injury of Sindhu will easily see her out of action for the next two months and her best shot is to attempt a comeback in October by which time Park Tae-sang, who has his family in Korea, will also be back.



Ever since Sindhu shifted camps from Pullela Gopichand and came under Coach Park, the changes have been very evident in her game. Both strike one of the most admirable coach-athlete relationship in Indian sports currently.

We wish both Sindhu and Coach Park speedy recoveries so that we can see them back on the court - Sindhu on the prowl with her killer smashes and Coach Park, on the sidelines, with his animated expressions, egging her on!