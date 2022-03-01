PV Sindhu honoured with 'Champions of Change' Telangana Award 2021

World No. 7 Indian badminton star PV Sindhu added a new feather to her cap as she got honoured by her state with the prestigious Champions of Change Telangana Award 2021 for her exceptional feats in the field of badminton.

At an award ceremony held at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad recently, the Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan along with Justice KG Balakrishnan, (Former CJI & Chairman, NHRC) conferred the awards to the winners that included the likes of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, actors Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among prominent celebrity faces.

The Champions of Change Telangana award is a state version of the Champions of Change national award that honours the great work done by eminent personalities and organisations towards promoting the Gandhian values of courage, community service and inclusive social development.

Taking to her social media handles to celebrate the award win, PV Sindhu thanked the Jury for conferring this honour on her. Looking pretty in a yellow ensemble attire, the double-Olympic medallist shared pictures from the event and expressed her joy through the post.

The IFIE annually organises the Champions of Change Award at International, National and state-Level in India and it is usually presented by the President, Vice-President, Governor or a leading figure of India.



PV Sindhu who won the Syed Modi International 2022 in January is gearing up for a packed March schedule that features 3 events on her calendar. Flying out to Europe soon, the former World Champion is scheduled to participate at the German Open, the All England Open and finally the Swiss Open, this month.

Sindhu is slated to open her campaign against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the German Open that starts from 8th March 2022.