WATCH: PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin receive yellow card after heated argument

Two former world champions PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin were involved in a fiery semi-final battle at the Denmark Open and shared some heated moments on the court on Saturday.

World number 12 Sindhu and Marin, currently ranked sixth, had earlier talked about good camaraderie between them but they showed none of it on the court on Saturday.

Both were warned verbally by the umpire multiple times before being shown yellow cards in the deciding game. The umpire initially called both the players to tone down their celebrations after winning points.

WATCH: PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin receive a yellow card in Denmark Open 2023

Yellow card for both Marin and Sindhu 🥶🥶 Dramatic scene#DenmarkOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/jMYuUYRqf4 — Twee Twee (@ThongWeeDaphne) October 21, 2023

Both Sindhu and Marin were celebrating very loudly after every point. The referee warned Marin to stop screaming and Sindhu to be ready to receive the serve.

Marin was warned twice for loud celebrations after taking the first game 21-18.

After Sindhu won the second game, the umpire warned the Indian to be ready to receive the serve quickly. Sindhu retaliated by saying," You allowed her to shout, so you ask her and then I will be ready."

At the score of 9-2 with Marin leading, both shuttlers reached to pick up the shuttle that fell on Sindhu's court leading to a verbal altercation. The chair umpire called both the players and flashed yellow cards to them.

In the end, Carolina Marin got better of Sindhu by 21-18, 19-21, 21-7 in the match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes. This was Sindhu's fifth loss on the trot against Marin.