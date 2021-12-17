PV Sindhu misses out on a BWF major medal only for the second time in 9 years

PV Sindhu crashed out in the quarterfinal round of the ongoing BWF World Championships. There are some interesting statistics behind this particular incident that can be derived from the past 9 years of India's most successful shuttler.

PV Sindhu has not won a medal in just 2 of the 9 major BWF medal events she has competed in in the past 9 years. For the knowledge of the reader, major BWF Championships can be understood to be the Olympic badminton event and the annual BWF World Championships. Sindhu has been competing in these tournaments since 2013 and has ensured her participation in every major tournament for the past 9 years.

In 2013 and 2014, she won a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships. This was followed by a quarterfinal loss in the 2015 event but a successful Olympic campaign where she won silver in a pulsating final match. In 2017 and 2018 she won silver in the BWF World Championships which was followed by a long-awaited Gold medal in the 2019 event.

The Tokyo 2020/21 Olympics also witnessed Sindhu win a bronze medal. These accolades all cap off her successful outings in major badminton tournaments for the past 9 years with no success coming only in 2015 and 2021. It is a brilliant statistic that only a player of her caliber can hold.