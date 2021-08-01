PV Sindhu bags bronze at Tokyo Olympics - Social media reactions

PV Sindhu defeated China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to clinch the bronze medal in badminton women's singles at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old Sindhu seemed to have come back determined after yesterday's loss against World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying, and absolutely crushed the Chinese. It was a proper David vs Goliath contest, only that David never won Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo today.

And as expected the Indian netizens exploded on social media platforms on coming to know that the country would return from the Olympics with a better medal tally than it had in Rio de Janeiro five years back.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Well, I won't deny this claim

Is PV Sindhu our greatest individual athlete?

Probably the best big tournament Indian player. Has not won a BWF tournament in 2 years but shows up in the ones that matter.

🥈 in 2016 Olympics

🥇in 2019 World Championships

🥉at 2020 Olympics pic.twitter.com/Iy4KkGrQDG — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 1, 2021

Wishes poured in from the President of India

P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021

From one champion to another

Sakshi Malik knows what it takes!

Strength, stamina and speed.@Pvsindhu1 mastered the three elements and won her second Olympic medal for India.

Well played! India is proud of you!!#TokyoOlympics2020 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/dR6gQaavPy — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 1, 2021

A letter from the Legend

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 ! You make us super proud !!! pic.twitter.com/55lMOCQeMc — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 1, 2021

The former Sports Minister is a proud man!

India strikes 3rd Olympic Medal at #Tokyo2020

Very proud of you @Pvsindhu1 on winning Bronze, your 2nd Olympic medal and making India proud🇮🇳#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/XImJ2oJNLb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2021

Virender Sehwag in his usual elements

Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,

Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .

First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/D0CvxszTC4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021



