PHOTOS: PV Sindhu wins historic Olympic bronze - glimpses from the podium

There is no stopping PV Sindhu from smiling ear to ear today as she showed true champion spirit to win a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics today. Taking the medal tally of the nation up to 3, PV Sindhu took her own personal medal tally at the Olympics to 2 as she backed up her 2016 Rio silver with a bronze medal today at the Tokyo Olympics.

Defeating China's World No. 9He Bingjiao in straight games, 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal face-off, World No. 7 PV Sindhu scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win 2 Olympic medals and matched Sushil Kumar's record haul of 2 medals as well. Cementing her position as the GOAT of Indian badminton with this win, the reigning World Champion showed everyone why she may be the greatest Olympian the country has ever produced.

In the gold medal match meanwhile, Chinese Taipei's World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying failed to make it to gold but secured the silver - her first ever Olympic medal as China's World No. 2 Chen Yufei came out on top of the nerve-wracking thriller to get the gold for the first time, as well.

Let's relive the medal ceremony in pictures:





PV Sindhu (Source: Getty)





Silver medallist Tai Tzu-ying, Gold medallist Chen Yufei, Bronze medallist PV Sindhu (Source:Getty)









PV Sindhu (Source: Twitter)





It's bronze! PV Sindhu SCRIPTS HISTORY! 🥉



PV Sindhu with the bronze medal (Source:Getty)

















Having won a medal of two hues already, the best one awaits and we are more than sure that PV Sindhu will make that dream come true at the 2024 Paris Olympics and do her own hattrick!





