WATCH: PV Sindhu breaks her racquet after loss in Madrid Spain Masters

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost her cool and received a yellow card for breaking her racquet after losing in the quarter-final of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament on Friday.

Double Olympic medalist Sindhu lost to Supainda Katethong of Thailand 26-24, 17-21, and 20-22 in a marathon match that went on for 77 minutes.

The incident happened at the final point of the match when Sindhu's return struck the net at the score of 20-21. Sindhu threw her racquet in anguish at losing a tight match while Katethong fell on her knees after the win.

Sindhu was shown a yellow card later by the chair umpire.

WATCH: PV Sindhu breaks her racquet after losing in quarterfinals of Madrid Spain Masters

Sindhu started the match brilliantly and won the first game 26-24 after saving five game points. It was a rollercoaster game with both players making a comeback at different phases of the game.

In the second game, Katethong looked in better shape and won the game 21-17 to force a decider.

The final game was another rollercoaster as PV Sindhu first took the lead of 11-9 in the game but Katethong came strong after the side change and took consecutive points to lead 16-13.

Sindhu then saved five match points to make it 20-20 but eventually, her error on the net cost her the match.

With Sindhu's loss, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy remained the only Indian shuttlers to reach the semis as Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto lost in straight games against Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chin Hsun of Chinese Taipei.

Men's doubles pair MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will play later in the night.