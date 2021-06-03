PV Sindhu wants Deepika Padukone to act in her biopic

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu was asked which actor does she think is best suited to play her on-screen if a biopic is made one day? "I would say Deepika Padukone because she has played the sport. I like her as an actress, of course," she says in an interaction with The Times of India.

Earlier in 2019, after her historic win at the World Championships, Sonu Sood spoke of producing a biopic on the Indian's life.

Marin out of Olympics, will miss her — PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu wished Spain's Carolina Marin a speedy recovery after she was forced out of the Tokyo Games due to a freak knee injury. Marin, a prime contender for the gold medal at the Tokyo Games, suffered a torn ACL in her left knee during training and pulled out of the showpiece event on Tuesday.

"So sorry to hear about your injury. Hoping that you will recover soon and come back stronger," Sindhu, who had settled for the silver medal at Rio Games after losing to Marín in the final, said in a video message posted on Twitter.

A beautiful gesture from PV Sindhu. 💞⁠⁠



⁠⁠After Spain's Olympic badminton champion @CarolinaMarin was forced to withdraw from #Tokyo2020 with injury, Indian friend and rival @pvsindhu1 has sent a moving message of support. ⁠⁠#StrongerTogether I @bwfmedia I @COE_es ⁠⁠ — Olympics (@Olympics) June 2, 2021

Marin, a three-time World Champion, was a title favorite as she had been in red-hot form this year, winning four of the five finals that she played.



My coach is creating match situations for me in training

The lack of competitions before the Olympics is a major concern for Indian shuttlers but not so much for PV Sindhu, who trusts her Korean coach Park Tae Sang to create match situations for her in training itself. Owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation has been forced to cancel the remaining three Olympic qualifiers in India, Malaysia, and Singapore. These were to be the last set of events before the Tokyo Games in July-August.

Asked if cancellations will affect her preparations, Sindhu said: "Well, we were thinking that Singapore will be the last event before Olympics but now we don't have another option, so I am playing matches against different players and my coach Park is trying to create match situations for me in training. Different players have different styles like Tai Tzu (Ying) or Ratchanok (Intanon) have different styles of play but Park is there to guide me, to prepare me for it," Sindhu told PTI.

PV Sindhu with coach Park Tae Sang

Sindhu, who had reached the finals of Swiss Open in March after returning to action following a long break, said she is improving as a player. "It has been a good campaign so far this year. I have been improving as a player. My coach has analysed my game, so really looking forward to the Olympics. My dad also helps me a lot," she said.

