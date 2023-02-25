PV Sindhu's best results under coach Park Tae Sang

Park Tae-Sang is a retired South Korean professional badminton player. Upon retirement, he began his second inning with the sport as a coach, starting with the South Korean national team from 2013 to 2018.

He joined the Indian national team in 2019 and coached the men's singles shuttlers before taking over the role of coaching global star and double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu.

Park had been a constant presence in Sindhu's big-ticket matches. With the duo parting ways following a string of performances below expectations, here is a list of PV Sindhu's best achievements under Park's tutelage:

IOC / Badminton Asia / CGF Events

PV Sindhu has three major badminton awards from the events organized by International Olympic Committee, Badminton Asia, and the Commonwealth Games Federation:

2021- Bronze- Olympic Games

Post the bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games, PV Sindhu became the only Indian woman to claim 2 Olympic medals. Coach Park's reaction after she won the medal was a sight to behold, with it being his first Olympic medal as a coach.

2022- Bronze- Asian Championships

At the Badminton Asia Championships 2022, PV Sindhu lost to the then-reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-final and settled for a bronze. This was her second medal at the tournament, following her bronze in 2014.

2022- Gold- Commonwealth Games

Sindhu's three medals at the CWG were all an upgrade from the previous — the bronze in 2014, the silver in 2018, and then the gold in 2022. Her third and most recent gold medal came after she defeated Canada's 2014 Champion Michelle Li under the guidance of Park Tae Sang.

BWF Events

Badminton World Federation events are organized by the international governing body of badminton, the BWF. The following are her list of accolades and awards under Coach Park's guidance:

2021- Runner Up- Swiss Open Super 300

The Swiss Open has been an annual tournament held in Switzerland since 1955. PV Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin to finish as the runner-up at the 2021 Swiss Open Super 300 event.

2021- Runner Up- BWF World Tour Finals

After losing to An Se-Young of South Korea, Sindhu ended up as a runner-up in the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals. The event is an annual badminton tournament held in December where the players with the most points from that calendar year's events of the BWF World Tour compete.

2022- Winner- Syed Modi International Super 300

The Syed Modi International Badminton Championships is an international tournament held annually in India in memory of CWG Champion Syed Modi. PV Sindhu won her second title at the 2022 edition, following her victory at the 2017 edition.

2022- Winner- Swiss Open Super 300

In the Swiss Open 2022 edition, Sindhu won against Thailand's Busanan to claim her first title at the event. With this feat, she became the second Indian woman to achieve it, following in the footsteps of Saina Nehwal, who won the title twice in 2011 and 2012.

2022- Winner- Singapore Open Super 500

In the Super 500 level event at the Singapore Open, Sindhu won against Wang Zhiyi of China to take home her first title in the tournament. Since 2018, the Singapore Open has been held annually in Singapore as one of the seven BWF World Tour Super 500 events. From this year, it will further be upgraded to a Super 750 event.