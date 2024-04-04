PV Sindhu, Ashwini-Tanisha pull out of India's Uber Cup squad

The star from Badminton Asia Team Championships Anmol Khrab is set to lead India's challenge in the tournament as experienced campaigner PV Sindhu pulled out of the tournament.

The Badminton Association of India on Thursday announced a relatively young squad women's team for the upcoming Uber Cup.

PV Sindhu and doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand pulled out of the tournament citing the upcoming qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"For the Uber Cup, the selectors decided to give an opportunity to youngsters after top players in both singles and doubles pulled out. PV Sindhu informed the selectors that due to back-to-back tournaments leading up to the Olympics, she and her team have decided to skip the Uber Cup to prepare for the Olympics," BAI said in the official press release.

PV Sindhu has virtually confirmed her qualification for the Paris Olympics and needs time to focus on her training to challenge for a third medal. Sindhu has won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha is very close to qualification while the other pair Treesa-Gayatri has an outside chance.

"Top doubles pairs also cited similar reasons and, since it is not a full-strength team, they also pulled out. The selectors then decided to go ahead with young players who have done well recently at the National Championships," the release added further.

The selectors have named young stars Anmol Khrab, Ashmita Chaliha, and Tanvi Sharma who were part of the gold medal-winning team at the Badminton Asia Team Championships this year.

Isharani Baruah is the new addition to the singles roster.

In doubles, the pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra will lead the charge along with Simran Singh and Ritika Thaker.

Indian women's team for Uber Cup 2024

Singles: Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha and Isharani Baruah.

Doubles: Shruti Mishra, Priya Konjengbam, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker.