Denmark Open 2023: PV Sindhu advances to quarters, defeats GM Tunjung

Star shuttler PV Sindhu fought hard against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to defeat the Indonesian in a three-game thriller and advance to the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament on Thursday.

Former world champion Sindhu produced a gritty display to bounce back from a game down against the world number 7 Tunjung and defeated her 18-21, 21-15, 21-13 in a 71-minute pre-quarterfinals clash.

This is the second win for Sindhu against Tunjung this season while the Indonesian defeated Sindhu in the Madrid Spain Masters final and Malaysia Masters semi-final.

Sindhu started poorly in the first game as Tunjung took an early lead of 11-5 at the first mid-game break. Although she made a comeback and took 13 points after the break but Tunjung did enough to win the first game 21-18.



Sindhu returned strongly in the second game and started dominating Tunjung with her powerful smashes. She raced away to a big lead of 13-4 before Tunjung started mounting a comeback.

Tunjung took off eight consecutive points to make it 14-14 as the net errors similar to the first game crept into the gameplay of PV Sindhu.

However, Sindhu regained her touch and powered her way to win the second game 21-15 with a couple of flick serves and down-the-line winners.

After a few early exchanges, Sindhu made some errors to concede a big lead of 4-9 to Tunjung. She made a comeback drawing multiple errors from Tunjung.

Sindhu started dominating after the score of 13-13 as Tunjung committed too many errors on the back line. Sindhu raced to a lead of 18-13 all of a sudden.

The match was sealed as Tunjung sent the shuttle wide and Sindhu advanced to another quarter-final of a BWF event. Sindhu will face Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the quarter-finals.

In the other pre-quarterfinals, youngster Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Supanida Katethong of Thailand in straight games.

Aakarshi, who stunned higher-ranked Yvonne Li in the first round, fought well in the first game and was leading 11-8 at the mid-game break. Katethong cameback to win the first game 21-18 and completely decimated Aakarshi 21-8 in the second game to set up quarters clash against PV Sindhu.