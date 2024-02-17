Anmol Kharb is fearless, intelligent and natural stroke player: Pullela Gopichand

Anmol Kharb, 17, has been the cynosure of all eyes since she helped the Indian women's team reach the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships by winning the deciding fifth match against Japan in Shah Alam, Malaysia. She achieved the feat on her debut at the international circuit.



Playing only her second match of the tournament on Saturday, Anmol defeated world no. 29 Natsuki Nidaira in straight games (21-14, 21-18) in 52 minutes to propel India to the final. India prevailed over Japan 3-2.

India's national coach Pullela Gopichand has credited Anmol for her fearless approach and heaped praise on her game style by calling her 'brave and intelligent'.

“She is reading the game well, you can see her intelligence. She played beautifully. Of course, opponents will read her game in time and that’s where she needs to rework on her mistakes but she has been phenomenal," Gopichand was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Anmol Kharb has done it again! 💥💥



Anmol gets the better of Natsuki Nidaira in straight games (21-14, 21-18) to clinch a place in the FINAL for 🇮🇳India.



FIRST-EVER final appearance for the women's team at the Badminton Asia Team C'ships! 👏#BATC2024 pic.twitter.com/8HDtFqFknJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 17, 2024

“I think the result of the two matches is a testimony that she can beat top players. To take the pressure on and show that kind of nerve, it is very refreshing. She is fearless. The kind of strokes that she plays, it all come naturally to her," he added.



“She fought really well and she is naturally brave and intelligent," Gopichand remarked.

Anmol hogged the headline after beating China in the deciding fifth match during India's group stage match.

In the semifinal, India trailed 0-1 after PV Sindhu lost her women's singles match against Aya Ohori. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand drew level for India by beating world no. 6 Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 21-17, 16-21, 22-20.

Ashmita Chaliha then helped India take a 2-1 lead, with she beating Nozomi Okuhara 21-17, 21-14.

Japan, however, managed to restore the parity as Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto defeated Ashwini Ponnappa and PV Sindhu's scratch pairing 21-14, 21-11, leaving young Anmol to finish the task.

And the youngster showed little sign of nerves despite playing the match under pressure. Her win helped India reach the final for the first time.