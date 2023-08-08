Priyanshu Rajawat achieves career-best ranking, PV Sindhu returns to Top 15

21-year-old shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat jumped three places to become world number 28 in the latest released BWF Rankings on Tuesday.

The jump comes after a semi-final finish at the Australia Open 2023 where he lost to compatriot HS Prannoy 21-18, 21-12. Priyanshu reached the semi-finals after dominantly defeating another compatriot Kidambi Srikanth.

Priyanshu has been on a constant rise this year after starting at world number 47. He jumped from world rank 58 to 38 after winning the BWF Super 300 Orleans Masters in April.

The youngster hovered around the top 30 with some notable performances against top-ranked players before breaking into the top 30 with his latest show at Australia Open.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy remained at world number 9 while Lakshya Sen is also stationed at world number 11. Kidambi Srikanth dropped one place to world number 20 despite finishing in the top 8 of the Australia Open.



PV Sindhu jumped two places to return to the world's top 15 after finishing in the top 8 of the Australia Open where she lost to Beiwen Zhang in the quarter-finals.

In men's doubles, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remain world number two and will feature in the upcoming World Championships as number two seeds.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand dropped two places to world number 19 in the Women's doubles category after three back-to-back second-round exits with the latest being the Australia Open.

The Indian shuttlers will feature in the upcoming BWF World Championships starting on the 21st of August in Copenhagen, Denmark.