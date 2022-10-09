Pressure, depression are American words, Saina Nehwal a true champion: Kapil Dev

Speaking about the difference between being a champion in an individual sport - like Saina Nehwal in Badminton - and succeeding as a team, former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev said he is surprised how frequently the word 'pressure' is used in sports these days.

Speaking at the 'Chat with Champions' event recently, Kapil Dev said, "Playing was passion for us. I hear on TV frequently these days that there is a lot of pressure playing in the IPL. These are American words - pressure, depression. I don't understand all this, I am a farmer who enjoyed playing. If you enjoy, how can there be pressure?"

He added that there can be some mental battles in individual sports like Badminton, but in a team sport it is all about enjoyment.

"We were a team, team games are totally different. Saina Nehwal is a true champion. I never called myself a champion. We were a group of people who achieved something," he said on the 1983 World Cup win.

Saina Nehwal said the trick is to enjoy the pressure and turn it into a source of enjoyment. "Don't make it a struggle, do your best with a happy heart," said Saina.