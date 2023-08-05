Badminton
2023 Australian Open LIVE: HS Prannoy vs Priyanshu Rajawat in semis - Live scores, updates, blog
Catch all the live updates of the Australian Open Super 500 semifinal between HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat.
HS Prannoy is up against an in-form youngster Priyanshu Rajawat in an all-Indian men's singles semifinal of the Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney on Saturday.
Prannoy, the sixth seed, came from behind to win his previous two matches. The world no. 9 Indian defeated top seed Ginting in the quarters. World no. 31 Priyanshu blew away former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth in straight games in 30 minutes on Friday.
Live Updates:
- 5 Aug 2023 6:25 AM GMT
Prannoy vs Priyanshu match timing
Two more matches remain before the all-Indian semifinal. Prannoy and Priyanshu, will therefore, take the court not before 1 pm IST.
- 5 Aug 2023 5:14 AM GMT
Match expected to start at 12:30 pm IST
Master vs apprentice match to start at 12:30 pm. In other big news from the day, Intanon has retired from her women's singles semi.
- 5 Aug 2023 5:07 AM GMT
Prannoy vs Priyanshu: Head to head
Saturday's fixture will be the second between Prannoy and Priyanshu. In their last meeting at the Syed Modi India International in January 2022, Prannoy defeated Priyanshu in a three-setter in the pre-quarterfinals.