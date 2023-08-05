2023 Australian Open LIVE: HS Prannoy vs Priyanshu Rajawat in semis - Live scores, updates, blog

HS Prannoy is up against an in-form youngster Priyanshu Rajawat in an all-Indian men's singles semifinal of the Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney on Saturday.



Prannoy, the sixth seed, came from behind to win his previous two matches. The world no. 9 Indian defeated top seed Ginting in the quarters. World no. 31 Priyanshu blew away former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth in straight games in 30 minutes on Friday.

Live Updates: