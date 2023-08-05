Asian Games
Badminton

2023 Australian Open LIVE: HS Prannoy vs Priyanshu Rajawat in semis - Live scores, updates, blog

Catch all the live updates of the Australian Open Super 500 semifinal between HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat.

2023 Australian Open LIVE: HS Prannoy vs Priyanshu Rajawat in semis - Live scores, updates, blog
X

HS Prannoy facing Priyanshu Rajawat in the men's singles semifinals of the Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney on August 5, 2023. (Photo credit: Badminton Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 Aug 2023 6:25 AM GMT

HS Prannoy is up against an in-form youngster Priyanshu Rajawat in an all-Indian men's singles semifinal of the Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney on Saturday.

Prannoy, the sixth seed, came from behind to win his previous two matches. The world no. 9 Indian defeated top seed Ginting in the quarters. World no. 31 Priyanshu blew away former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth in straight games in 30 minutes on Friday.

Live Updates:

Live Updates

2023-08-05 05:07:03
HS Prannoy
